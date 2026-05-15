Divyanka Tripathi melts hearts as she shares video of baby kicking inside her womb; fans gush over ‘precious moment’

After announcing that they are expecting their first child after ten years of marriage, actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been regularly sharing glimpses of their journey with fans through social media and YouTube. From baby preparations to sweet moments together, the couple’s updates have been winning hearts online. Recently, Divyanka shared a new post featuring pictures and videos from her pregnancy phase, and one particular clip of the baby kicking inside her womb left fans emotional.

Divyanka Tripathi shares a glimpse into her precious pregnancy moments

Divyanka Tripathi shares precious moments from her pregnancy journey.

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On Friday, Divyanka took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos giving a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. The first photo featured Vivek kissing Divyanka’s baby bump. Another showed Vivek pampering Divyanka by taking her on a movie date for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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{{^usCountry}} Divyanka also shared a video capturing her baby kicking inside the womb as she listened to music. Another video showed baby clothes being stitched, while one of the pictures featured the actor flaunting her baby bump in a blue dress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divyanka also shared a video capturing her baby kicking inside the womb as she listened to music. Another video showed baby clothes being stitched, while one of the pictures featured the actor flaunting her baby bump in a blue dress. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The final video gave fans a glimpse into Divyanka and Vivek’s preparations for the arrival of their baby. It featured a small cart carrying unisex baby clothes along with two mugs that read “mom-to-be” and “dad-to-be”. The setup also included a pair of baby shoes and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt with “miracle baby coming soon” written on it. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Phases and moments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final video gave fans a glimpse into Divyanka and Vivek’s preparations for the arrival of their baby. It featured a small cart carrying unisex baby clothes along with two mugs that read “mom-to-be” and “dad-to-be”. The setup also included a pair of baby shoes and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt with “miracle baby coming soon” written on it. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Phases and moments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans quickly reacted to the post in the comments section. One fan wrote, “The 4th video is so adorable, baby is kicking.” Another commented, “4th one is so precious, baby Dahiya is already capturing the limelight.” A fan also wrote, “Just too precious, 4th one has my heart.” Another comment read, “My heart completely melted watching the 4th slide.” Many others called the baby kick video the “most beautiful thing”. About Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans quickly reacted to the post in the comments section. One fan wrote, “The 4th video is so adorable, baby is kicking.” Another commented, “4th one is so precious, baby Dahiya is already capturing the limelight.” A fan also wrote, “Just too precious, 4th one has my heart.” Another comment read, “My heart completely melted watching the 4th slide.” Many others called the baby kick video the “most beautiful thing”. About Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi {{/usCountry}}

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Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship soon turned into love, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal. They later participated together in Nach Baliye and emerged as the winners.

In March this year, Divyanka announced her pregnancy by sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. Talking about the pregnancy, Divyanka told Vickey Lalwani, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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