Divyanka Tripathi flaunts baby bump with Vivek Dahiya as she announces pregnancy: ‘Plot twist after 10 years’
After 10 years of marriage, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are set to embrace parenthood. Couple shares cute pictures to announce the joyous news.
Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for 10 years. The couple are now set to embrace the next phase of their lives as they prepare for parenthood. They announced the joyous news on social media with adorable photos, in which Divyanka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.
Divyanka Tripathi flaunts baby bump
On Thursday, Divyanka took to Instagram to share a couple of photos announcing her pregnancy. In one picture, Vivek is seen caressing her baby bump as she smiles for the camera. Another photo shows the couple holding baby shoes while looking at each other. Along with the pictures, Divyanka penned a note describing pregnancy as the most beautiful chapter of her life.
She wrote, “✨Plot twist after 10 years✨ Some journeys are not about rushing… they’re about becoming ready — together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude — we are expecting.”
Earlier, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Divyanka revealed that she is due in June. She said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”
She added, “I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick. Baby shopping hasn’t begun yet, but it will soon. Vivek went to an event, and some friends asked him why I hadn’t been seen in public for so long. I think it all started from there — and you know how speculation spreads. The delivery will be in Mumbai. We haven’t thought of any names yet, but the guessing game about whether it will be a boy or a girl has already begun in both families, and that’s fun.”
About Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They fell in love while working together and got married in July 2016 in Bhopal. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye Season 8 and emerged as winners. They often share glimpses of their vacations and family time on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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