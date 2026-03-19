Divyanka Tripathi flaunts baby bump with Vivek Dahiya as she announces pregnancy: ‘Plot twist after 10 years’

On Thursday, Divyanka took to Instagram to share a couple of photos announcing her pregnancy. In one picture, Vivek is seen caressing her baby bump as she smiles for the camera. Another photo shows the couple holding baby shoes while looking at each other. Along with the pictures, Divyanka penned a note describing pregnancy as the most beautiful chapter of her life.

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for 10 years. The couple are now set to embrace the next phase of their lives as they prepare for parenthood. They announced the joyous news on social media with adorable photos, in which Divyanka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

She wrote, “✨Plot twist after 10 years✨ Some journeys are not about rushing… they’re about becoming ready — together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude — we are expecting.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Divyanka revealed that she is due in June. She said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”

She added, “I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick. Baby shopping hasn’t begun yet, but it will soon. Vivek went to an event, and some friends asked him why I hadn’t been seen in public for so long. I think it all started from there — and you know how speculation spreads. The delivery will be in Mumbai. We haven’t thought of any names yet, but the guessing game about whether it will be a boy or a girl has already begun in both families, and that’s fun.”