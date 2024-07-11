Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed of ₹10 lakh, passports in Europe: We require help to get back to India
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were on a romantic European getaway to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been sharing stunning pictures and videos on their social media from their trip to Europe, enjoying an amazing time until recently. The celebrity couple unfortunately fell victim to a theft. Their belongings, valued at approximately ₹10 lakh, including their passports, wallets, and all the shopping acquired during their trip, were stolen. Also read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have breakfast in bathrobes, celebrate wedding anniversary on Maldives holiday
Robbed in Europe
In an interview with Times of India, the actor, who arrived in Florence yesterday, revealed they were robbed in the city. They were looking forward to exploring the city, when their joy turned into a nightmare when they were robbed of their belongings.
“Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items,” Vivek said.
Reached out to police
The actor reached out to the local police but found no help. They dismissed their case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can’t help them. They have also tried reaching out to the embassy, but unfortunately, they had already closed for the day.
Call for help
They are in a small town near Florence, and the hotel staff has been helpful to them. However, they are stuck without any cash and urgently need the embassy’s assistance.
“We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us,” he added.
