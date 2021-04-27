IND USA
Divyanka Tripathi is known for her role in hit TV serial, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.
Divyanka Tripathi mourns death of fan: 'Deeply saddened by the demise of a dear follower and very loving person'

  • Divyanka Tripathi mourned the death of a fan and shared a post on Instagram. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST

Actor Divyanka Tripathi on Tuesday took to her Instagram Stories and offered her condolences after learning that one of her fans died due to a heart disease.

Writing about it, she said: "Deeply Saddened by the demise of a dear follower and a very loving person - Mahi. RIP". She shared a post which had been originally shared by an account called 'memories_of_divekan_'. The note had mentioned how the fan had a heart problem and had succumbed to it. It also mentioned that it was her last wish to get the message sent across to Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi's note on her fan who died.
Divyanka often interacts with her fans on social media. In September last year, a fan had asked her plans of having children. The fan had said: “Mam we all want you to become a mother”. Divyanka replied, “Then you all volunteer to babysit my baby while I work.”

In 2018, in an interview to Hindustan Times, she had addressed pregnancy rumours. “I’ve been an open book. I make a point to interact with my fans every few days. I have good relations with the media and they’ve been kind to me. My wedding wasn’t a private affair. I understand that our lives are open to public scrutiny and I’ve accepted that. I share my life’s happy moments with my fans and will continue to do so.”

Divyanka often shares anecdotes from her life. Speaking about how her family and Vivek's family had reacted when they got to know about her relationship with her now-husband Vivek, she had told a leading daily, "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room."

Divyanka and Vivek married in 2016. She rose to fame playing Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

