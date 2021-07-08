Divyanka Tripathi on five years with hubby Vivek Dahiya: Life is smooth with Vivek. Time just flies

For Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who celebrates her fifth marriage anniversary with Vivek Dahiya today, the biggest struggle is the gift and how to make it special. “We have already given the best gifts to each other over the years. But Vivek always manages to surprise me and gives better gift than I do. I get performance pressure then (laughs),” she shares.

The actor-couple always travels on their anniversary instead of throwing a party. Dahiya reveals that a staycation is the best option. He says, “I am not a party person and haven’t thrown a party. Moreover, anniversaries should be celebrated with your partner. For our honeymoon, we went to Udaipur, and to the Maldives, Italy and London for the first three anniversaries. Last year, we were in the city.

Looking back on their marriage, Tripathi says, “Life is smooth with Vivek and I don’t know how time flew so fast. It is has been really good and at times we feel as if we have known each other for centuries. We are both so comfortable with each other. Like any couple, we have tough days and fight, too, but we have learnt a lot about each other as well. You need willingness to resolve issues. During the lockdown, we did so many new things together like cooking, cleaning and sharing a lot. All activities became special, even dividing daily chores became enjoyable.”

The couple was apart for over six weeks as she went abroad to shoot for a reality show and this is the longest they have stayed away from each other. She says, “Being away from him for so long was tough. The worrying part for me was how will I stay away from him for so long. You get used to being with someone and even when he would go out of town for shoot, ghar khaali lagta tha. And this time, I was away for weeks. I am sure it was worse for him as he was at home after being together 24x7 during lockdown, which was the best phase of our marriage. There were so many moments I wanted to share with him about my shoot but I couldn’t. I missed him a lot.”

Dhaiya, too, agrees that it was strange to be apart, especially after spending 15 months together. “There were two extremes as during the lockdown, there was no privacy (laughs) as both of us were in the house and later, when she went to shoot, there was too much privacy. Divyanka has become my extension and I share everything with her. Earlier, we would be shooting or tired after a day’s work, being together for such a long time was a blessing.”