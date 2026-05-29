Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make 1st appearance with their newborn twins; request not to show babies' faces. Watch

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have entered the new phase of their lives as parents. The duo was recently blessed with twin baby boys. On Friday, they marked their first appearance with their children. Both Divya and Vivek happily posed for the paps as they took their newborns home from the hospital. The couple was accompanied by their family members.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya's first appearance as parents

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posed for the press with their twins.

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One video shows a swanky car done up with blue balloons coming to pick up the new parents. As Divyanka, dressed in white, can't stop beaming, Vivek jokes, “Presenting the new mother and father in town.” Divyanka then thanks the press present and requests that they not show their babies' faces. Once they agree, Vivek brings out the babies to show them to everyone present there. The couple also distributed sweets to the media to mark the occasion.

Couple celebrates the birth of their twins with cinematic references

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Divyanka and Vivek's family taking their nazar and giving them aarti to welcome their babies home. On May 26, the couple announced the arrival of their boys through an adorable post on social media, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and followers across platforms. The post carried the message, “We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Divyanka and Vivek's family taking their nazar and giving them aarti to welcome their babies home. On May 26, the couple announced the arrival of their boys through an adorable post on social media, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and followers across platforms. The post carried the message, “We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, Dahiya expressed his excitement about embracing parenthood. "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined," he wrote. Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the iconic film 'Karan Arjun', writing, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!" Congratulations poured in for the couple from loved ones and fans alike.

About Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

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Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After nearly 10 years of marriage, Divyanka announced her pregnancy in March this year by sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

The couple has remained one of television's most popular celebrity pairs over the past decade. Divyanka rose to fame with the daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and later expanded her television career through reality shows, including Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka and Vivek recently launched their own YouTube channel, where they share glimpses of their daily lives and moments from Divyanka’s pregnancy journey. The couple has yet to announce the babies' names.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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