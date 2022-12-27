During her daughter's final rites, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita faints, is carried to car in a chair

The final rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on the sets of her TV serial, were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Her mother, Vanita Sharma, broke down when her last rites were being performed, and she was also inconsolable. She also fainted and was carried to her car in a chair. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan's mother and sister arrive at crematorium; Vishal Jethwa pays his respects)

In several pictures that emerged online, people were fanning Vanita and trying to make her regain consciousness. However, she remained unconscious. Later, a few people carried her in a chair.

Several celebrities including Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of the late actor. Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan's mother and sister also came to the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

Tunisha Sharma's mother fainted.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. As per reports, the duo broke up 15 days ago. On Monday, the late actor's mother accused Sheezan of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her.

Vanita accused her daughter's former boyfriend of cheating on Tunisha and said Sheezan broke up with the 20-year-old despite promising to marry her. Releasing a statement, Tunisha's mother said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her. He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months." The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide.

Sheezan was arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment of suicide. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. On Sunday, a court in Vasai sent Sheezan to police custody for four days.

Tunisha made her acting debut with TV series such as Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She was also seen in the shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah.

