Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan's mother and sister arrive at crematorium; Vishal Jethwa pays his respects

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. The actor, who had worked in television and films, played Shehzaadi Mariam on the fantasy adventure series. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old's body was brought to Bhayandar for her last rites. Her former co-stars and members of the industry Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and Kanwar Dhillon also visited the Sharma home to offer their condolences to Tunisha's family. Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh also arrived to pay their condolences at the crematorium. (Also read: Fitoor actor Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on the sets of a show)

Tunisha and her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan, had ended their relationship two weeks before her death. He was arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment of suicide. Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. Tunisha's mother also alleged that Sheezan cheated on her daughter. Her FIR was registered and later the actor was arrested. The police are investigating the matter and Sheezan is said to be interrogated once more as they stated on Tuesday that he “is changing his statement again and again”.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

The actor's body was brought to her residence in an ambulance from the government hospital in Bhayandar. Her post-mortem was completed at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week.

Kanwar, who co-starred with Tunisha on the show Internet Wala Love, arrived separately and requested the media persons assembled outside to cooperate with the housing society and not create a frenzy for the other residents of the the building. He had shared an Instagram post remembering Tunisha and had written, “You spent 3 months staying with us in the first lockdown and by the time you went back to chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here! Teri health,Teri struggle,Teri pehli car sabkuch mein tere saath tha main (Your health, your struggle, your first car, I was there for everything besides you). I was always rooting for you,even when you didn't know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me.”

TV actor Ashnoor Kaur also arrived to pay her respects to the family. She wore a black mask and light blue kurta as she entered the building where Tunisha lived.

Tunisha made her acting debut with the TV series Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also seen in the shows Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. She played the younger versions of actor Katrina Kaif in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. She also acted in the films Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON