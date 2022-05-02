Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni, Rakshanda Khan say Eid Mubarak! Food, fun, family- TV stars share their Eid plans!

TV celebs talk about how Eid is pleasant and simple for them and that they look forward to celebrate with their loved ones. From delicious sheer korma and biryani to being with family and friends and get togethers, celebrities can’t wait to go all out this festive season, dil se, with no pandemic restrictions!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda Khan

This Eid is special as it comes after a month of fasting and feels like a reward. But sadly, this year I lost my grandmother so we won’t be celebrating Eid on a grand scale, despite it being an Eid without any restrictions after two years. My Nani believed in living her life completely and family get togethers were most important to her. We will have my maternal side meeting up and celebrating her as every Eid lunch used to be at her house. She was a mind blasting cook and I will miss those cherished moments a lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali

Due to the pandemic, everyone was being careful and following guidelines but finally, after two years, we can step out to pray on Eid. Every festival was on a standstill due to the pandemic and this year many festivals will be celebrated dil se with no restrictions, fingers crossed! So that makes this year special. Things are back to normal which feels good. I will planned a lunch for some close friends on Eid. Though now, my mum doesn’t cook a lot but she will make sheer khorma, which is her speciality and will be supervising the biryani preparation. I am looking forward to meeting friends and celebrating. Eid Mubarak!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan

A family prayer in the morning is a must for us. Family get-togethers are the main essence for me every year. And last two years were tough for all of us. But this year the vibe is different and you can easily see that on the roads. Festivity of Eid is clearly visible and I am happy. This year, Pavitra (Punia, actor, girlfriend) will be with us, so that is definitely special. I hope she will cook something because she is an amazing cook. Food, fun, family and laughter that’s my Eid agenda this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aly Goni

Aly Goni

I will be flying to Jammu to be with my family on Eid. Har Eid khaas hoti hai. Hum sabse gale mileage, Eid mubarak karenge and ek saath festival celebrate karenge. It will be a day full of love, laughter, and some scrumptious food with my sister, brother-in-law, and my adorable nieces and nephews. I am looking forward to clicking some beautiful pictures of my family, giving Eidi and just having a good time with everyone back home. My parents went to Umrah, so we will be wait for them and I will miss my mum a lot on Eid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sana Sheikh

Sana Sheikh

For Eid, like always I will be at home with my family. Eid has always been pleasant and simple and I hope it remains like that always. This year, will let my mum rest as I plan to make sheer kurma and biryani. Every year, I have a get together with my loved ones at home. This time, it’s just family as a few of my friends are out of town but I plan to have a small house party later. I will start my day with prayers, later will plant two jamun saplings in my building compound, as I have been nuturing them from scratch in my balcony since the first lockdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hasan Zaidi

Hasan Zaidi

This year, I will be in Europe along with my wife and daughter. I will be travelling to Germany, Spain and Austria. Once you have a kid, your travel plans revolves around your kid’s school calendar. This year’s Eid will be special as we all will be together during the festival. I am going to miss the festivities back home so maybe later on, I will try to cook something special. But yes, prayers are a must and this year, I will be praying for the people who are suffering in the Ukraine-Russia war.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON