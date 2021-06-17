Eijaz Khan stakes his claim on girlfriend Pavitra Punia, says 'meri hai' in reaction to her new pic

Eijaz Khan staked his claim on girlfriend Pavitra Punia, in the comments section of her new Instagram post. "Meri hai (She's mine)," he wrote under a picture of Pavitra gazing at the camera.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia participated on Bigg Boss 14. She captioned her new Instagram post, "Eyes hold conversation." Many of her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section. "Haayeeee meri jaaan," one person wrote. Another person called her 'gorgeous'.

While Eijaz was initially reluctant about reciprocating Pavitra's feelings towards him on the show -- he had even said in an interview that he wasn't going to Bigg Boss to find love -- he couldn't resist towards the end of the season. He exited the show before its conclusion, because of prior work commitments, and has been seeing Pavitra ever since.

The couple frequently share posts featuring each other, and have also been fielding questions about possibly tying the knot soon. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Eijaz said that while he's a private person in general, he feels he owes his fans when it comes to his relationship because they've been so supportive.

Pavitra said that they are 'two alphas' and added, "We both are moody and strong-headed. We pamper each other and also go through mood swings. Both of us are workaholics, so there are clashes of opinions too, which is natural, I feel. Finding middle ground takes work. Today, due to the pandemic, every relationship is going through issues. I am superstitious toh main nazar utarti rahti hoon (I keep praying for our well-being)."