Ek Hazaron Main Mere Bhaiyaa Hai! Nia Sharma, Deepika Singh, Debina Bonnerjee pen a note to their brother

A brother-sister’s bond is something that one cannot really express through words. They grow up together, have their fun banter, probably hate each other while growing up, but when the time comes and they get immersed in their respective lives, their bond never really weakens. On Raksha Bandhan we speak to three popular actors from the world of television, who open their hearts and write a letter to their Bhaiyaas. From sharing their fond memories from childhood, to asking for their righteous right - Rakhi gifts, have a dekko at what behnas of TV have to say…

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh and Manish

Dear Manish,

I still remember the days when I was in school and you, despite being my younger brother, gifted me earrings out of your pocket money. That day is etched in my heart till date. You love me so much, you listen to me patiently when I’m angry and have never countered me back when I’m agitated. You are a smart and intelligent man, and I’m extremely proud of you. This Rakhi, if I have to ask for a gift, it would be a cotton silk saree from you.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee with Amitava

Dear Amitava,

The most vivid Rakhi memory I have is from my childhood where I used to tie rakhi to all my five brothers. I was the only sister amongst my brothers including cousins. I remember after tying the rakhi we would all go out together to a local studio and click pictures every year. I miss those days, Amit. Today I want to tell you something that I wish I told you more often. I love you the most. I couldn’t tell you this because at a very young age I left Calcutta for Mumbai. And before that both of us were too young to even understand the bond we shared. Back then we used to only fight for petty things like pen and pencil. This year, I just want to spend more time with you.

You know what makes you special? You are more mature (than me) despite being younger to me. I depend on you for everything related to my finances and investments. Any phone call for such things comes to me, and it right away gets diverted towards you. If there was ever a film made on the two of us, I would like to call it - Mera bhai Mera dost.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma with Vinay

Dear Vinay,

We have been celebrating rakhi for almost 29-30 years, and if you ask me my favourite rakhi memory, it will be the time when the both of us had a ‘sister’s day out’. Since you stay in Bangalore, I travelled all the way to your city for one raksha bandhan, only to tie you a rakhi. You took me out and we had so much fun that entire day.

I want to tell you today that you are such a selfless person (at least) when it comes to me. You are calm, quiet and sane, unlike me. You are the opposite of what I am, yet the man behind my most sane decisions. You guide me through things. But let me remind you, how you were an absolute bully back then. I never wanted you to be in the house, or to be my sibling (laughs). We used to hit each other with stumps, and I wanted to hit you with a brick. If there was ever a show made on us it would be called Sticks and Stones may break our bones but not our bond. Because that’s how we have grown up. I have made sure mom and dad hit you, by spilling all your secrets. I never wanted you in the first place. But today you are my best buddy and all that I have today. Also, this rakhi I would want a luxury bag. I have been eating your head for this. BI have been wanting it for some time now. But I know, you will give it to me, if not today then later this month. Because you know me. Mujhe bolne ki zarurat nahi hain.

