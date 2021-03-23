Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ekta Kapoor wishes 'buddy' Smriti Irani a happy birthday, makes a humble request
Ekta Kapoor wishes 'buddy' Smriti Irani a happy birthday, makes a humble request

Smriti Irani celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, March 23. On the occasion, Ekta Kapoor shared a sweet birthday post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor shared throwback photos to mark Smriti Irani's birthday.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani turned a year older on Tuesday, March 23. On the occasion, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wished her a happy birthday. Ekta, who produced Smriti's famous small-screen show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared a gallery of pictures featuring the duo and their friends.

"Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like u ! A super mom... wife ...friend ...human and a leader extraordinaire !" she wrote before making a request. "Today get off ur diet pls ! U have lost a lot of weight n I’m jealous ! Happie bdayyy," she added. One of the pictures also featured Sakshi Tanwar, of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame.

Smriti took to the comments section and said, "Your wishes mean the world to me thank you for all the love ... blessings to my babies Lakku & Ravie."

Earlier this week, Ekta shared a birthday post for friend Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy. She shared pictures from her trip to Turkey with Anita, Rohit, Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel. "Happie bday hottie !" she captioned the photos. Rohit dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

Ekta recently confirmed that she is reuniting with director Dibakar Banerjee for Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) 2. In a statement, Ekta said, "LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and with the sequel they aim to recreate the same magic. Dibakar’s craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate 'LSD 2' as much as they did the first part."

"LSD’ was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don’t quite know. ‘LSD 2’ will be a journey into those unknown depths," Dibakar said.

(With inputs from PTI).

