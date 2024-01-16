Emmys 2024 witnesses an emotional reunion of the Grey's Anatomy cast

The Emmy Awards 2024 stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles witnessed the cast members of Grey's Anatomy come together after nearly two decades since the show went on air. The reunion became quite emotional as Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers joined their former colleagues Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr and Chandra Wilson. In case you didn't know, Heigl had left the popular ABC medical drama in 2010 while Chambers had exited the show in 2020. Katherine Heigl joined her former Grey’s Anatomy cast members Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr and Chandra Wilson during the Emmy Awards(AFP)

The Reunion at Emmys

The Grey's Anatomy cast members had come together to announce the nominees and the winner in the category - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Before beginning with the nominations, Ellen Pompeo expressed, "When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that will have a lasting influence on television and create lifelong friendships."

The Cast Express their Gratitude to Fans

Justin Chambers highlighted how the show, that has already clocked 400 episodes "and counting" is now like a tribute to "everyone who is now a part of our family." Katherine Heigl added that even though there have been quite a few changes in the show over the years, the one thing that remained constant was the show's “incredible fan base.”

Chandra Wilson stated that it's the fans who've stayed with them constantly through every thick and thin like plane crashes, storms, earthquakes and a global pandemic. She also shared that with the 20th season of Grey's Anatomy in the offing, the show has officially become the longest running primetime medical drama in the history of television.

James Pickens expressed that this feat wouldn't have been possible without the ardent fans of the show. "So to all of our fans and to all of you - we thank you."

Earlier, when Katherine was walking the Emmys red carpet, she referred to her upcoming reunion with her former costars as an "odd" and "nostalgic" walk down the memory lane, while speaking to People. She also shared that she hasn't met Wilson in 15 years and Chambers in about a decade, before adding that her former colleagues from the show mean a lot to her and that she misses them.