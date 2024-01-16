Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Succession and The Bear fight it out on TV's big night
Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Succession leads with 27 nominations this year. Will it win Best Drama?
Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and Beef are all favourites at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards underway at downtown Los Angeles. The Emmys were postponed from last year to January 2024 due to the writers and actors' strikes that lasted for a good part of 2023.
The big night of television is being telecast live on Lionsgate Play in India and on the Fox television network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).
Media dynasty drama Succession about the cutthroat Roy family leads all nominees with 27 nods for its fourth and final season, the one that resolved the long-running question of who would win the battle to control a global business empire. The show is considered the favourite for the top honour of best drama series, an award it has won twice.
Comedy series is more of a toss-up, said pundits, who were divided between Ted Lasso, the Apple TV show about a spirited British football club, and restaurant dramedy The Bear from Walt Disney's FX.
Nearly two-thirds of the nominated shows came from streaming platforms, their highest share ever, according to data from Nielsen's Gracenote. Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook are among the actors vying for trophies, as well as The Bear duo of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us.
Comedian and host Anthony Anderson, who previously starred on the show Black-ish, said the broadcast was being run by an all African-American production team and emcee for the first time.
- Jan 16, 2024 05:16 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Why the delay?
Last year's two strikes meant the Emmys, normally held in September, made an unprecedented move to January, putting it in the heart of Hollywood's awards season. Academy voting took place on the normal timetable, however, meaning the winners have been determined since late August.Jan 16, 2024 05:04 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Team Lasso is here
On the comedy side, the night could become a victory lap for the third and final season of Ted Lasso, the soccer-themed series that won best comedy for its first two seasons. The supporting actors from the show, Sam Richardson, from left, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, and Billy Harris were spotted at the red carpet.Jan 16, 2024 04:59 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Expect some reunions
The Emmys will provide some respite and celebration after the Hollywood strikes of last year and the troubles that spurred it, and with its 75th edition, will attempt to provide links to its past and to TV history. It will include a series of cast reunions and scene recreations from beloved shows including Cheers, Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy and Martin.Jan 16, 2024 04:52 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Padma Lakshmi dazzles in green
Padma Lakshmi was among the firsts to hit the ‘grey’ carpet in her flowy bright green dress. The star has long been the host of hit culinary show Top Chef.Jan 16, 2024 04:44 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Stars descend on red carpet
Early arrivals on the red carpet include Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, The Bear's Oliver Platt and Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox. Giancarlo was asked about the possibility of a Gus Fring spin off to Breaking Bad. He said, "I think eventually there should be, and there might be" one: "What are the pieces that made up Gustavo Fring?"
