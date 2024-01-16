Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Succession and The Bear fight it out on TV's big night

Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and Beef are all favourites at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards underway at downtown Los Angeles. The Emmys were postponed from last year to January 2024 due to the writers and actors' strikes that lasted for a good part of 2023. Emmy Awards 2024 live updates: Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

The big night of television is being telecast live on Lionsgate Play in India and on the Fox television network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).

Media dynasty drama Succession about the cutthroat Roy family leads all nominees with 27 nods for its fourth and final season, the one that resolved the long-running question of who would win the battle to control a global business empire. The show is considered the favourite for the top honour of best drama series, an award it has won twice.

Comedy series is more of a toss-up, said pundits, who were divided between Ted Lasso, the Apple TV show about a spirited British football club, and restaurant dramedy The Bear from Walt Disney's FX.

Nearly two-thirds of the nominated shows came from streaming platforms, their highest share ever, according to data from Nielsen's Gracenote. Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook are among the actors vying for trophies, as well as The Bear duo of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us.

Comedian and host Anthony Anderson, who previously starred on the show Black-ish, said the broadcast was being run by an all African-American production team and emcee for the first time.

