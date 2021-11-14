Even Chandan Prabhakar cannot help but laugh at Kapil Sharma’s latest joke about his face, watch

Kapil Sharma, who has known Chandan Prabhakar for several years, never fails to make a joke at his expense. In a promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil poked fun at Chandan’s appearance while introducing him to the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast, who were the special guests.

Talking to Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Kapil said, “Yeh Chandu hai, iske do pair hai, do haath hai aur ek mooh hai jo 5 minute baad aapka dekhne ko dil bhi nahi karega (This is Chandu. He has two legs, two arms and one face, which you will not even want to see after five minutes).”

Even Chandan could not help but laugh at the joke. He is a recurring cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show and currently plays the owner of the ‘10-Star Grocery Store’. He and Kapil have known each other since childhood and even participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge together.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast will feature in two episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Rani and Sharvari were a part of Saturday’s episode. They will be joined by Saif and Siddhant in Sunday’s episode.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, produced by Yash Raj Films, is a sequel to the 2005 hit. The comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other.

While Saif and Rani will star as the original Bunty Aur Babli, Siddhant and Sharvari will feature as the copycat con artists. Directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an assistant director in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film will hit the theatres on November 19.

