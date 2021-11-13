On KBC 13, Kapil Sharma recalls Amitabh Bachchan apologising to him before a shoot: ‘I remember it till today’

Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood were the celebrity guests on Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. On the show, Kapil shared an anecdote about host Amitabh Bachchan.

Kapil said that the first time Amitabh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the promo was to be shot at 9 o’clock. “Main toh 6 baje pohoch gaya, suit-vuit pehen ke ready ho gaya. Bachchan saab aaye 9.02 pe. Aake inhone aisi baat boli jo aaj tak mujhe nahi bhoolti (I reached at 6, I wore a suit and everything. Mr Bachchan reached at 9.02. He said something that I remember till today),” he revealed.

Amitabh apologised to Kapil for keeping him waiting for two minutes. “Kehte hai, ‘Maaf kijiyega, main 2 minute late ho gaya.’ Maine kaha, ‘2 minute bhi koi late hota hai?’ (He said, ‘Please forgive me, I am two minutes late.’ I said, ‘Two minutes is not even considered late’),” the comedian said.

Earlier on the show, Amitabh teased Kapil about arriving for the KBC 13 shoot late. “Aaj aap theek time pe aaye hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aa gaye aap (You came right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4.30 on the dot),” Amitabh said, cracking Kapil up.

Kapil and Sonu won ₹25 lakhs on KBC 13. They raised the amount for the Sood Charity Foundation, which has been providing medical and educational aid to several families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosting celebrity guests every Friday, who play to raise funds for a charitable organisation of their choice. Previous guests include Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.