Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by peacock, shrieks as she tries to get away. Watch video

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi had a mishap with a peacock, which was captured on camera. A video of Digangana being 'attacked' by the bird has been shared online.

The video, posted on Instagram by a paparazzo account, showed Digangana hesitantly approaching a peacock, who after a few second leapt into the air and scratched at her. Digangana shrieked and backed off.

"The peacock was like 'Kitthe chali hai morni banke?'" one person joked in the comments section of the post. "Peacocks love there privacy the most," wrote another person, while others left laughter emojis in the comments section.

Digangana got her break with the show Ek Veer Ki Ardas…Veera. After appearing in Bigg Boss 9, she has done films such as Jalebi and FryDay. She will soon be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, starring Arjun Rampal.

Talking about it, Digangana told Hindustan Times, “I’m busy with number of things but the most awaited one for me is, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It’s a war drama film and I play the lead. I’m super excited as film is set for a 2021 release. Besides, Telugu films too have been keeping me busy and I enjoy acting irrespective of barriers like region, country or language.”

She said that she had always wanted to be in front of the camera, and described her acting career, which has spanned commercials, music albums, reality shows, daily soaps and films, as 'fulfilling'. She said, "For me seeing myself on TV was such a delight and then it also gave me instant recognition and upper hand among my age kids."