Exclusive! Naagin 6’s Tejasswi Prakash to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

Actor Tejasswi Prakash, who has charmed her way into the hearts of audiences with her TV show Naagin 6, might soon be seen on the big screen.

An insider reveals that Prakash has auditioned for the sequel of director Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl (2019). Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the first part, will lead the upcoming film as well.

“Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project,” a source reveals.

From what we gathered, Prakash tested for the female lead’s part and if selected she will romance Khurrana on screen. This will also mark Prakash’s debut in Bollywood. The Ekta Kapoor project goes on the floors in August. “Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June,” an insider reveals.

Despite repeated attempts, Prakash remained unavailable for a comment. Shandilya on the other hand maintained a “no comments” stance.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Prakash had shown her keen interest in movies. While calling her career graph “amazing”, she had said, “I’ve been happy with the professional growth, I can never be content. There’s still OTT and movies to explore. I want this graph to go up in the future. I ‘m young, I can explore, I can be choosy, I’m going to take my time and do the best. I have to make everyone proud of me.”