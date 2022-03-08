Exclusive: Baal Shiv’s Kapil Nirmal says, he ‘feels the need of a companion’

Actor Kapil Nirmal’s day comprises shooting for his mythological daily show Baal Shiv and surfing through pictures of prospective brides shared by his parents. “If it’s up to them, they’ll get me married tomorrow. Kal hi dulha bana de,” shares Nirmal, adding how everyone in the family reminds him on a daily basis that he is the only one remaining in the clan to get hitched.

Nirmal, 41, discloses that he is single and not seeing anyone. “There’s no one. I do feel the need for companionship. But shaadi se ghabrahat hoti hai. It’s a legal and life long commitment. And whenever contracts pop up, I get scared (laughs). Everybody needs a companion and now I do need a good companion, ek acchi saathi ki zarurat hai,” he says.

On the work front, the actor made a comeback on TV after a hiatus of four years. Despite being in the industry for more than a decade, Nirmal feels he has not really got his due as an actor. “Honestly, I don’t feel sad about anything. But if I am to be selfish then the gap of 4 years hurts me. Wo chubta hai. I was vella for six years and you cannot get that time back. My work has given me a lot, but not the credit (as an actor),” he laments.

He says that his wise financing, family, and working out helped him sail through those tough days. “I used to get bored sitting home. Out of the four years, two went in cracking OTT. But it is so difficult there. The people casting for digital shows sound as if they are the busiest. I tried networking, but it didn’t materialise,” he ends.