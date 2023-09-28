Fall 2023 watchlist: Top must-watch new and returning TV shows in US

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 28, 2023 08:49 PM IST

As fall arrives in all it's gloomy glory we are back again with the list of top must-watch TV shows to watch in September - October 2023.

Gear up to watch your favourite TV shows or try your luck out with new ones as some iconic titles make their return on your screens and others make their debut to find that ‘favourite’ spot on your watching list.

Must-Watch TV Shows September 2023

Love is Blind Season 5- Netflix

The Voice Season 24- NBC

Kitchen Nightmares Season 6- FOX

Dancing With The Stars Season 32- ABC

The Masked Singer Season 10- FOX

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2- ABC

Survivor Season 45- CBS

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2- ABC

The Amazing Race Season 35- CBS

The Kardashians Season 4- HULU

Hell's Kitchen Season 22- FOX

The Golden Bachelor Series Premiere- ABC

LEGO Masters Season 4- FOX

Shark Tank Season 15- ABC

Dateline Season 32- NBC

Must-Watch TV Shows October 2023

October 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos season 34 (ABC)

The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)

The Simpsons season 35 (FOX)

Krapopolis time period premiere (FOX)

Bob’s Burgers Season 14 (FOX)

Family Guy Season 22 (FOX)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

October 2

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon- NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live!- ABC

The Late Nigth Show with Stephen Colbert- CBS

Late Night with Seth Meyers- NBC

October 3

FBI True Broadcast debut- CBS

Found series premiere- NBC

October 4

Sullivan's Crossing U.S. series premiere - The CW

The Spencer Sisters U.S. series premiere- The CW

Quantum Leap Season 2- NBC

Chucky Season 3

Magnum P.I. Season 5- NBC

October 5

Lupin Part 3- Netflix

Our Flag Means Death Season 2- MAX

Transplant Season 3- NBC

October 6

Loki Season 2- DISNEY+

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe - PRIME VIDEO

Undead Unluck series premiere- HULU

October 8

90 Day Fiance Season 10- TLC

October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher series premiere- Netflix

October 13

Goosebumps- DISNEY+ and HULU)

Suburban Screams- PEACOCK

October 15

Rick & Morty Season 7 (Adult Swim)

October 20

Elite Season 7- Netflix

Big Mouth season 7- Netflix

Upload season 3- Prime Video

October 21

NFL Icons Season 3- MGM+

October 24

Native America Season2- PBS

Winter House Season 3- Bravo

October 29

Fellow Travelers series premiere (Showtime, premieres October 27 on Paramount+)

The Gilded Age Season 2

