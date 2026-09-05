Farrhana Bhatt not participating in Roadies 21 as gang leader, says she is taking a break after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Farrhana Bhatt has finally addressed the buzz around her reported entry into Roadies 21. The Bigg Boss 19 runner-up took to X to clarify that she will not be joining the new season as a gang leader. She also shared that, after the physically and emotionally demanding experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, she wants to take some time off from adventure-based reality shows.

Farrhana Bhatt clarifies Roadies 21 rumours

Farrhana Bhatt breaks silence on Roadies 21 rumours, says she is taking a break from adventure shows.

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The Roadies 21 rumours prompted Farrhana to set the record straight herself. Addressing fans who had been asking about her reported entry, she clarified on X, “A little clarification for everyone who's been asking me about Roadies. No, I won't be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies”.

Farrhana also opened up about why she has chosen to take a step back from adventure reality shows for now. After pushing herself through Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, she said, “I've decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure-based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron has taken a lot of my energy, strength and emotions, and right now, I feel like I need some time to breathe, recharge and explore other things”.

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{{^usCountry}} However, this doesn't mean Farrhana is done with adventure shows altogether. She left the door open for a possible return in the future, saying, "That doesn't mean I'm saying no to adventures forever! I'm sure there will be another time, another opportunity and another challenge". For now, she is happy to let the new Roadies gang leaders have their moment, adding, “Go make it a memorable season!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, this doesn't mean Farrhana is done with adventure shows altogether. She left the door open for a possible return in the future, saying, "That doesn't mean I'm saying no to adventures forever! I'm sure there will be another time, another opportunity and another challenge". For now, she is happy to let the new Roadies gang leaders have their moment, adding, “Go make it a memorable season!” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans rally around Farrhana

Farrhana's decision was met with plenty of support from her fans, many of whom told her to put herself and her well-being first. One fan wrote, “Completely respect your decision, Hana. You’ve given your all to Khatron and you deserve this time to breathe, recharge and explore everything beyond adventure shows. Take care of yourself, stay healthy and keep shining 🫶🏻 We’ll be cheering for you whatever you choose next. Always!” Another said, “Whatever Hana chooses we'll respect & support her with all our hearts she has given us so many reasons to be proud & now it's our turn to stand by her. Her happiness matters more than any show”. One user wrote, “well i wanted to see you as a gang leader, was excited khair 🥀💔.”

What we know about Roadies 21

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Roadies 21 is still keeping fans curious, with several reports circulating about its new gang leaders. Karan Kundrra is rumoured to be making a comeback to the show, with reports suggesting that he could take over from Prince Narula. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the new line-up yet.

What's next for Farrhana Bhatt?

Farrhana Bhatt is currently seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The show saw Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, and Ruhaanika Dhawan, among others.