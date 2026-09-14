Farrhana Bhatt or Avinash Mishra, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Rohit Shetty has this to say. Watch

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shot its finale episode on September 13, and several photos and videos from the shoot have since surfaced online. While the makers are yet to officially announce the finalists, the leaked glimpses from the finale have already sparked speculation about who could emerge as the winner. Among the names doing the rounds are Farrhana Bhatt and Avinash Mishra, with fans divided over which of the two strong competitors may have taken home the trophy. Amid the growing buzz, host Rohit Shetty has now addressed the speculation surrounding the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner

Rohit Shetty answers who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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As Rohit Shetty arrived at the set of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale, he was surrounded by paparazzi. The filmmaker and host was asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding Farrhana and whether she had won the season. However, Rohit refused to give away any details and said, "Even I don't know who the winner is." While the show is still being aired and the official list of finalists has not yet been announced, speculation about the eventual winner has already taken over social media.

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Farrhana Bhatt vs Avinash Mishra

{{^usCountry}} Both Farrhana and Avinash have emerged as tough competitors on the show. The duo have consistently impressed with their performances and, unlike several other contestants this season, neither has aborted a stunt so far. Their determination during difficult tasks has also earned them praise from Rohit Shetty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Farrhana and Avinash have emerged as tough competitors on the show. The duo have consistently impressed with their performances and, unlike several other contestants this season, neither has aborted a stunt so far. Their determination during difficult tasks has also earned them praise from Rohit Shetty. {{/usCountry}}

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Avinash recently grabbed attention during a water-based stunt after completing the task in just 1 minute and 16 seconds. His performance helped him secure an advantage that could prove useful in the competition. He won the power to refuse a task in the next two weeks, giving him an important edge over the other contestants.

Farrhana, meanwhile, has also delivered some impressive performances throughout the season. She particularly stood out during a driving stunt, where she was the only contestant to successfully complete the task. Her ability to perform under pressure has made her one of the strongest contenders for the finale.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

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This year's season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season brought together returning contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside a new group of contestants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Gaurav Khanna.

The show initially featured Old vs New team-based tasks. However, the teams were eventually dissolved and the contestants began competing individually for a place in the finale.

The latest contestant to exit the show was Gaurav Khanna, who quit after suffering an elbow injury. Before him, Vishal also left the competition because of a shoulder injury. Jasmin Bhasin had also considered quitting after struggling with her fears, but later changed her decision and chose to continue and perform the elimination task. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.