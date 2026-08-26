Kuku Kohli funeral: Aruna Irani bids emotional farewell as Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who gave Ajay Devgn his first break with Phool Aur Kaante, died aged 77. He succumbed to massive heart attack on Tuesday, August 25, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Kuku Kohli's last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. Kuku Kohli, director who launched Ajay Devgn, dies at 77 after massive heart attack. An emotional farewell Kuku Kohli's funeral procession started from his Green Acres house in Andheri West around 10 am, while his cremation took place around noon. His wife Aruna Irani, the veteran actor, appeared to be in an emotional condition while bidding farewell to her husband along with members from the Irani and Kohli families

Several individuals assisted her in walking in an emotional condition. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Several celebrities from Bollywood made it to the funeral ceremony. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit were all spotted at the crematorium.

Kohli's final days Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm. Ajay Devgn remembers his mentor Ajay Devgan saw Kuku as much more than just the director of his first film. In 1991, it was him who presented the young actor his big break with Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay Devgan paid homage to this director through social media, recalling how much faith he placed in him in the early stages of his career. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti".