Former 'Real Housewives of Miami' star Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes wrap up divorce with custody agreement settled

The marriage of Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes is officially over. The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star and the businessman have settled their divorce after five years of being together.

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes reached an agreement to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter with joint legal custody.(joannakrupa/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMZ obtained the documents on Wednesday that show that Krupa, 44, and Nunes have agreed to share joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh.

However, the details of their physical custody arrangement are not clear.

The documents also do not reveal how the ex-couple will split their assets or if they had a prenup before they got married in July 2018.

Neither Krupa nor Nunes will receive child or spousal support from each other.

ALSO READ| RHONY star Brynn Whitfield evicted from tiny New York City studio for owing $7K in rent amid $30K tax debt

Krupa has also changed her last name back to her maiden name now that she is single again.

The divorce settlement comes six months after Nunes filed for divorce from Krupa. He listed their date of separation as Jan. 2, 2023, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was not Krupa’s first marriage.

The Polish model was previously married to Romain Zago, who also appeared on “RHOM” with her. They tied the knot in 2013 and divorced in 2017.

Krupa told In Touch in an interview that she was “caught off guard” when Zago asked for a divorce in December 2016.

“I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable,” she said.

“I was heartbroken,” Krupa added.

“He had wanted a family, but I was always traveling and made work my priority. As time has gone on, I’ve realized we were both unhappy.”

ALSO READ| The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast list: Meet the contestants and check release date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krupa moved on quickly with Nunes, who proposed to her seven months after her divorce from Zago was finalized. They had a fast-paced romance and got married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles four months later.

The next month, they had another wedding in Kraków, Poland, with their closest family and friends.

Krupa and Nunes welcomed their daughter in November 2019.