Francesca Farago says bf Jesse Sullivan gets death threats for being trans: 'We're normal people, doesn't deserve hate'

Francesca Farago gained widespread recognition from her appearance in the reality TV series 'Too Hot to Handle', which debuted on Netflix in 2020. She has since joined the cast of a new dating reality show called 'Perfect Match', and the first episode aired on February 14. On the show, she has been observed going out with Abbey Humphreys in the most recent episodes. She had been romantically involved with Dom Gabriel and Damian Powers too. She said these dating shows have reshaped the representation of LGBTQ + community. She also shared that her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan gets death threats for being transgender in a new interview. (Also read: Francesca Farago says boyfriend Jesse Sullivan got 'upset' after seeing Perfect Match: 'he left the house but then.....')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation with Variety, she talked about her experience in Perfect Match, and said, “I reached a point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to remain in the house anymore because I just I didn’t know if there was someone for me there. I knew who was there, men-wise, and I was like, I don’t know if I can waste anyone’s time by continuing to match with these men that I know I’m not going to get along with. Then, I found out there was a possibility of me being matched with a female, and I was like, In that case, I will stay for that. I wasn’t even sure if it was going to happen because it was a heterosexual show. But I’m glad that it happened, and I’m glad that that relationship happened as well. I kind of just switched up the game.” She revealed that the producers did not inform her beforehand that she would have the opportunity to date both men and women on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also told that her real life boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan gets death threats on social media, "My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts. And he’s just a nice normal dad. He’s so sweet. To have these aspects of public hate from that just proves that the more representation we have, the more positive it will be because people will see that we’re just normal people.”

She emphasized the importance of queer visibility on a global streaming platform, and said, “I feel like representation is so important because it’ll show audiences that we’re normal people. Just because we identify in a certain way doesn’t mean that we deserve this huge amount of hate.”

Recently, she said her boyfriend Jesse was very ‘upset’ after watching Perfect Match trailer, and not going to further watch it. She said he is equally ‘supportive' too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}