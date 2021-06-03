Friends' Matthew Perry calls off engagement with 29-year-old fiancee Molly Hurwitz

Actor Matthew Perry, of Friends fame, has called off his engagement with fiancee, 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz. He has said that 'sometimes things just don't work out'.

The news comes days after the premiere of the reunion special episode of the sitcom Friends. Matthew is best known for essaying the role of Chandler Bing in the show.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Matthew said, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." 51-year-old Matthew and 29-year-old Molly began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

Quoting Matthew at the time, PEOPLE reported, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

According to news agency PTI, prior to dating Molly, Matthew was in a six-year relationship with Lizzy Caplan before parting ways with her in 2012.

Earlier, the director of the FRIENDS reunion special Ben Winston had denied speculations about Matthew's bad health. He spoke about comments fans made about Matthew's appearance in the special episode. "He was great! People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," Ben had said on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast TV's Top Five.

Matthew has appeared in a number of films, including Fools Rush In (1997), Almost Heroes (1998), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), and 17 Again (2009). He was co-creator, co-writer, and also featured in Mr Sunshine (2011).

Recently, Matthew joined Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. It was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California. This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale 17 years ago.

Friends, originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994-2004, and followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.