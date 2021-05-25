Friends Reunion to premiere in India at the same time as the rest of the world; here's when and where you can watch

Indian fans of the American sitcom Friends can watch the special reunion episode along with the world on May 27. Streaming platform ZEE5 has confirmed that it will stream the episode simultaneously as it premieres on HBO Max in the US.

Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra, said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12:32 pm."

He added, "We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

Due to the pandemic-induced production shut down, the shooting of the reunion episode was delayed several times. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Couretney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry will be reuniting for the show.

Ben Winston has directed the special episode. It will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.