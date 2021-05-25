Family Man creators Raj and DK respond to calls for ban in Tamil Nadu: 'Assumptions have been made'

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, creators of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, along with the show's star Manoj Bajpayee, have issued a statement in response to the controversy around its depiction of Tamil Nadu. A trailer for the new season of the show, due out on June 4, attracted backlash from certain sections.

Raj and DK said in their statement, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”

They added, "We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."





The Tamil Nadu government on Monday backed groups demanding the Centre step in to stop the release of the new season. In a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, the state government said the web series 'depicts the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner’.

The second season of the action-drama which revolves around an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was previously scheduled to be released in February but was deferred. The new season also features Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni.

