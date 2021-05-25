Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Family Man creators Raj and DK respond to calls for ban in Tamil Nadu: 'Assumptions have been made'
The Family Man duo Raj and DK recently unveiled the trailer of the second season of the hit show.
The Family Man duo Raj and DK recently unveiled the trailer of the second season of the hit show.
web series

Family Man creators Raj and DK respond to calls for ban in Tamil Nadu: 'Assumptions have been made'

  • Raj and DK, the creators of Amazon's The Family Man, have issued a statement in response to the backlash that the show's new trailer attracted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, creators of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, along with the show's star Manoj Bajpayee, have issued a statement in response to the controversy around its depiction of Tamil Nadu. A trailer for the new season of the show, due out on June 4, attracted backlash from certain sections.

Raj and DK said in their statement, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”

They added, "We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."


The Tamil Nadu government on Monday backed groups demanding the Centre step in to stop the release of the new season. In a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, the state government said the web series 'depicts the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner’.

Also read: Stop release of Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2, Tamil Nadu govt to Centre

The second season of the action-drama which revolves around an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was previously scheduled to be released in February but was deferred. The new season also features Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
amazon the family man the family man raj and dk manoj bajpayee samantha akkineni ott + 4 more

Related Stories

The Family Man series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
The Family Man series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
web series

Raj and DK say they've tapped into talent from across India for The Family Man

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Family Man's director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK talk about their show, how they tapped into diverse talents from across the country and how Indian spy Srikant Tiwari is nothing like the ones we see in films from the West.
READ FULL STORY
Samantha Akkineni was praised by Kangana Ranaut.
Samantha Akkineni was praised by Kangana Ranaut.
web series

Kangana praises Samantha in The Family Man 2's trailer: 'This girl has my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has praised actor Samantha Akkineni in the first trailer of The Family Man 2. The series was scheduled to return earlier this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.