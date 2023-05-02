Gauahar Khan reacts to fan who hailed her for covering baby bump in photoshoot pics: ‘To each their own dear’

Actor Gauahar Khan recently responded to a user on Instagram who praised her for covering her body, including her baby bump, in her latest photoshoot. Gauahar is expecting her first child. She recently hosted her baby shower with her husband Zaid Darbar and friends in Mumbai. Also read: Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar joins her

Gauahar Khan is all set to welcome her first child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the baby shower, Gauahar wore a colourful floral gown. Later, in the same dress, she posed for a photoshoot. Sharing a video from the shoot, the actor wrote, “The most special shoot I did as a fully pregnant Gauahar !!!! I chose it with people I love!”

After it was shared online, a user wrote on social media, “So happy to see a pregnancy photoshoot with a woman who has covered her bump and herself. Call me a prude, but flaunting baby bump is something I feel very uncomfortable about.” Replying to her, Gauahar wrote, “To each their own dear! I do what I am comfortable with! And so should all women across the world! Shoutout to all women staying strong and individualistic through life! Lots of love!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauahar Khan responds to user who talked about feeling uncomfortable about those flaunting baby bumps.

Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar since December 2020. They announced that they are expecting their first child in December 2022. Their recent baby shower was attended by several celebrities and friends. This included Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, and Gauahar's co-workers Raghu and Rajeev. Others such as Zaid's brother Awez Darbar, Mahhi Vij, Preeti Simoes and Niti Simoes were also seen at the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zaid and Gauahar shared the news of the actor's pregnancy with a sweet video on Instagram. They shared a musical video which read, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Gauahar is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She made her film debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. In 2022, she appeared in web series like Bestseller, Salt City and Shiksha Mandal. She recently made her Netflix debut as a host in The Most Eligible Singles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.