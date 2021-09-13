Gauahar Khan told Zaid Darbar ‘it’s all your fault’ after news report claimed she was 12 years older than him

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were trolled after it was initially reported that she was 12 years older than him. She revealed that she was extremely angry when the first false reports came in but he calmed her down.

During a joint appearance on a chat show, Zaid said that he followed Gauahar’s lead when it came to dealing with trolls. She added that there were times when she really wanted to ‘blast someone’ but he advised her to let it go.

Gauahar said that she saw headlines that claimed that she was 12 years Zaid’s senior. “Wikipedia has some wrong information. Mine also, his also. Like, there is this movie on my Wikipedia page, Miss India-something, I don’t know anything about that film. The same way, his birth year was written wrong,” she said, on By Invite Only.

Gauahar was angry at first but Zaid pacified her. “I was like, ‘Why do you have this wrong age on your Wiki? It’s all your fault’ blah blah,” she said. “He was like, ‘Calm down. Does it change the fact that I am younger than you? No matter how many years it is. Why are you getting so affected?’ I was like, ‘Because the number is wrong.’ He calmed me down and said, ‘Gauahar, I am younger than you, I don’t have any problem being 20 years younger than you. That’s another thing that I am only six years younger than you. It’s okay, don’t get affected.’ That’s when I said, ‘Chuck it.’”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December last year, just five months after he first saw her at a supermarket. He slid into her DMs on Instagram later.

In their wedding video, Zaid called Gauahar the answer to his prayers. “I know for a fact ki Gauahar ko mere paas unhone hi bheja hai (God has sent her to me),” he said.