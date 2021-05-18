Geeta Kapur responds to marriage rumours after pics of her wearing 'sindoor' leave fans confused

Choreographer Geeta Kapur has issued a clarification after photos in which she was seen wearing vermilion on her forehead made fans curious to know if she had tied the knot. She said that when she gets married, she won't hide it. Geeta also added that she lost her mother a few months ago and isn't looking to tie the knot any time soon.

Geeta, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer, had taken to Instagram and shared several pictures of herself dressed in red. She had captioned her post "Ready set shoot ..."

Speaking to a leading daily, she said, "No, I am not married!... if I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back... I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it."

She added that this is not the first time that she has applied vermilion. "I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too," she added.

Earlier, her fans flooded the comments section with their questions, compliments and guesses. While a fan had asked, "Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui.. (There is vermilion on her forehead.... When did she get married), another wrote, "i want maa to confirm this news and she is not only amazing.. She is superb my fav.. And their trio @remodsouza @terence_here @geeta_kapurofficial ... My fav."

Complimenting her, a fan said, "U are really amazing lady maaaaa" while another said, "O my god Maa you look gorgeous."

Geeta began her career at the age of 15, after joining the troupe of Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan. Geeta also assisted her in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.