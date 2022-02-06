Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Kishori Shahane Vij meets with road accident near Mumbai, shares pics: 'Car destroyed'

Kishori Shahane Vij spoke about her road accident near Mumbai. She also shared pictures of the accident on Instagram.
Kishori Shahane Vij spoke about her car accident.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kishori Shahane Vij has said that her car met with an accident at Pawna Lake near Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she also shared pictures from the accident site.

In the first photo, a truck is seen brushing against the side of a car damaging the doors. In the other two photos, a glimpse of the mangled door next to the driver's seat is seen.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved. God Bless. Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi (The ones whom God protects, can’t be harmed) #save #life #godbless @varun_vij @hashmegh @bobbyvij17 @deepakbalrajvij."

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "Oh no, that’s a scary one… Hope you are fine." "Thank god you are fine," commented another person. "God bless your all safe," said a person. "I hope all of you are safe," said another fan. "Bada sankat tal gaya mam (A big obstacle has been averted, ma'am). Thank God."

Kishori is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she plays Bhavani Chavan. She is known for appearing in shows such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Sindoor. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and finished at the fifth spot.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, Kishori had spoken about her career. “I am happy that we are seeing an experimental era. There was a time when I only did comedy films, then I explored drama, then we had a phase where I was only expected to look gorgeous and dance around. However, now, I can see that filmmakers are tapping my potential. As an actor, I am extremely happy to be a part of this era.”

She had also said, "I am a workaholic. I have to keep working no matter what the medium is. For me, each day is a new day, I don’t carry forward baggage of the previous shoot or role. I switch on and off pretty easily. I believe it comes with practice, experience and spontaneity.”

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

car accident road accident actor
