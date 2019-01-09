I am a workaholic: Kishori Shahane Vij

Kishori Shahane Vij has a huge body of work in her career spanning more than two decades. The Ek Daav Dhobi Pachhad (2009) actor is glad that the she has been able to juggle between films, television, theatre and the digital medium. Kishori admits that over the past few years, she’s been approached with a variety of roles and could not have asked for more. “I am happy that we are seeing an experimental era. There was a time when I only did comedy films, then I explored drama, then we had a phase where I was only expected to look gorgeous and dance around. However, now, I can see that film-makers are tapping my potential. As an actor, I am extremely happy to be a part of this era,” says Kishori, who will be next seen in Bharat Sunanda’s Mumbai Apli Ahe.

The Narbachi Wadi (2013) actor was not very keen on being part of Mumbai Apli Ahe. However, when the director shared insight on the role, she agreed. “I was hesitant as the character has grey shades and it is an extended cameo. But when Bharat told me that Reematai (Reema Lagoo) had agreed to do it, but due to her untimely demise, he had to look for someone else, and I agreed to play the part. I thought, if Reematai found it interesting, then it definitely is worth it. I am proud and happy I did it,” says Kishori.

While selecting a role or film, Kishori ensures that her character adds to the story and takes it forward. She says, “I am a workaholic. I have to keep working no matter what the medium is. For me, each day is a new day, I don’t carry forward baggage of the previous shoot or role. I switch on and off pretty easily. I believe it comes with practice, experience and spontaneity.”

On working with debutant directors, she adds that they come in with a lot of fresh ideas. They tend to put in their life’s worth in their first project. “This is true for their first film, I am not very sure of their next films (laughs). They give in their best and have a lot of fire for their debut, which makes it interesting for the cast, too,” says Kishori.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:18 IST