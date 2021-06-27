Govinda says 'never thought I will come out of that chawl', wife Sunita wishes she had a son like him

Actor Govinda recently visited the sets of Indian Pro Music League and shared the story of his life and journey. Govinda spoke about how his mother's blessings have helped him achieve all he did.

Govinda was joined on the stage by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. They gave him a surprise as they arrived on the show and Sunita even sang his song, Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho. He greeted her with a kiss.

As per a report in India Forums, Govinda said, "Thank you so much for this, seeing this video made so many memories came back. I must say that there are very few lucky people who get to serve their parents and get the chance to take care of them, I have been lucky that I got a chance to serve my parents. I am really thankful. I remember how my mother used to sing every day for us and our day would start with us listening to her beautiful voice. At that time, people also used to ask her why she prays so much, but this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful was the result of her, her hard work and her blessings. I never thought I will come out of that chawl, but it all happened because my mother believed in me.”

Sunita also shared her feeling towards Govinda, saying that she wished she had a son like him. “In the last 36 years of marriage, I have seen him as the best brother, the best son, the best father and best husband as well. But I have one wish and that is I had a son like him because the way he was with his parents and how much he took care of them, makes me want to have a son like him," she said.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. Apart from Tina, they also have a son name Yashvardhan.