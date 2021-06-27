Ranbir Kapoor once mischievously called fire brigade in New York, Neetu Kapoor recalls his childhood antics

Actor Neetu Kapoor recently visited the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 4. There, she danced with the contestant and judges and even recalled some fond memories of her actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking on the show, Neetu Kapoor shared how Ranbir Kapoor was a naughty kid. She recalled one instance when he had got the fire brigade to come over. Neetu said that the family was in New York when it happened. Ranbir saw a fire alarm in their building and decided to ring it.

"Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it. Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya. He didn’t tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He saw it and thought to himself 'let's ring it'. And he did it. Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared. He didn't tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone),” she said, as per a report on Zoom.

Neetu also spoke about how Ranbir bought her lunch from his first salary and danced to one of his songs. "Jo bhi guest aate hai, wo dada ke saath dance karte hai (I have seen Anurag Basu dance with every guest). And I just love dada ka rhythm. Aur mujhe bahut dil kar raha hai ke main apne bete ka gaana inke saath karu (I wish to dance with him to my son's song)," said Neetu Kapoor. They danced to Galti Se Mistake from Anurag Basu and Ranbir's movie, Jagga Jasoos.

Neetu often visits reality show sets and shares memories of her family. Earlier, she used to visit with her husband Rishi Kapoor, who died in April last year. Now, she makes solo appearances. She will soon be seen with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.