Gulki Joshi reveals facing rejections due to skin colour, producers thought she wanted 'naukrani ka role'

Actor Gulki Joshi, who is seen as a cop on the TV show Madame Sir, has revealed that she has been rejected because of her skin colour in the past. In an interview, she also claimed that she was asked if she had come for auditions of “naukrani ka role (a house help's role)”.

Talking to a leading daily, Gulki Joshi said that she faced the usual kind of struggle which involved being rejected in numerous auditions and having to make ends meet with limited finances. She added that her additional struggle was due to her skin colour at a time when TV shows “would look for gori-chitti (fair) lead heroines”. She said that she finally got through because she has the talent. “There have been times when I have been told, ‘You don’t match so much look wise, but you are a good performer so we will cast you’. I don’t know if it was a compliment or an insult but it has happened,” the actor said.

Gulki added, “There have been times when I would go for an audition for the lead role and the casting director would ask me, “Achha, aap naukrani ke role ke liye aaye ho? (Are you here for the maid’s role?)” I would explain to them that I have come to meet a certain person for the lead role. I can’t even blame anyone. This has been the industry standard since ages. After a point when you grow up in life, everyone has their own journey in life. It depends on you, what you learn and how you grow.”

Gulki made her acting debut with an episodic role in Crime Patrol in 2011. Soon, she bagged the role of Sugni in Phir Subha Hogi. She has worked in many shows including Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Laal Ishq, among others.