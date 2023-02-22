Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonerjee seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with daughters on his birthday. Watch

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary reached Siddhivinayak temple on his birthday with wife-actor Debina Bonnerjee and their daughters--Divisha and Lianna. A video of the family has arrived on social media as they happily posed for paparazzi outside the temple premises. Gurmeet also obliged photo requests from fans during the visit. Also read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal face of their second daughter Divisha for the first time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurmeet, Debina Bonerjee and their daughters opted for traditional looks. While Gurmeet wore a beige-coloured kurta with white pants and a shawl around his neck, Debina wore a printed sharara. The video begins with them walking towards the temple gate as Debina held youngest daughter Divisha close.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the little one didn't join them while posing for cameras. Gurmeet and Debina were only joined by Lianna who also waved at the media. The birthday boy also planted a sweet kiss on the cheeks of his daughter as he held her. He went on to pose with some young fans as well.

Later in the day, Gurmeet also posted inside pictures from their temple visit. It features all four of them praying and seeking blessings. Sharing the photos, Gurmeet wrote, “My birthday started with #Bappa ‘s blessing Thank you everyone for all your warm and beautiful wishes Grateful to have you all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Debina had posted pictures from an intimate gathering to celebrate her husband's special day. They were with their close people as they cut cakes. It read, “Happy bday Guru.”Debina and Gurmeet got married on 15 February 2011.

They welcomed their first daughter Lianna who was born almost eight months before her sister. On November 2022, they had their second child, a daughter they named Divisha, and announced the news, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

The couple kept the face of their daughter hidden for quite some time until earlier this month when they revealed little Divisha's face finally in a post. Sharing pictures from their family photoshoot, Debina said, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON