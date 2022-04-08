Gurmeet Choudhary on discussing family with Debina Bonnerjee: Told her bacche tab honge jab meri wo aukaat ho

Just like they release a movie’s title, he can reveal the name of his daughter- suggest this to actor and a new dad Gurmeet Choudhary and he sounds excitedly on board. “It is a good idea,” he quips. Choudhary reveals that he and actor wife Debina Bonnerjee were not on the same page initially while naming their newborn girl. “Pehle to kaafi ladai jhagde chal rahe the, but now we have come to a mutual decision. Whenever we feel we will announce it,” Choudhary recalls.

The couple who met when they were 18-year-olds, welcomed their first baby girl on April 3. Not even a week, and their house is flooded with “rishtedaar and khaandan”. “It feels as if there’s a wedding. The house is decked like it is some festival,” Choudhary shares.

This is the first time Choudhary has become a father, and he admits even when he was a kid, he was fond of babies. Now he has grown so fond of his firstborn that even when he steps out, he wishes to get back sooner for her. “Whenever I leave the house, I feel like turant ghar jaana hai aur apni daughter ko dekhna hai. She is small, haath mein lete huye bhi dar lagta hain,” he says and admits that he was “initially scared” to lift her. “We are used to dumbbells of 50 kgs, and she hardly weighs anything. So I was like kahi kass ke naa pakad lu. So for one day, I was a little scared,” he adds.

At the moment, Choudary’s day consists of wandering with his baby, giving her a kangaroo hug and talking to her. “I recalled our (Debina and his) initial days. When I saw Debina for the first time in the gym while we were participating in a competition. I always used to like Bengali girls and I remember how once we were working out respectively and she looked at me. I felt that’s it, the girl was impressed, but she only looked at me to ask for a towel. Today, I tell Debina that the towel guy is the father of her child,” Choudhary laughs.

While the couple has been married for a long time, the Ramayan actor admits that they waited for the right time. “Mere mom and dad ne mujhe hamesha pyaar se rakha hain. But kyunki hum middle class family se the, bohot saari cheezein, mujhe mil nahi paai. My parents did the best they could, but as a kid you think, I wish things were a little different. I wish I had that especially when I used to see my friends. I always compared what they had and I didn’t. When I started working, I used to discuss it with Debina ki bacche tab honge jab meri wo aukaat ho. If my baby wants something I should never need to worry about it. Whatever is needed to bring up a child, I know I can do it. Now I won’t get a second thought. So intezaar tha and I wanted it at the right time,” the actor elaborates.