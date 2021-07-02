Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Happy birthday Kim Go-eun: When Lee Min-ho revealed what he admires the most about Goblin star

Lee Min-ho was all praises for Kim Go-eun when they worked on The King: Eternal Monarch. On her 30th birthday, here's a revisiting what he said about her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun worked together in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Kim Go-eun, who turned 30 on July 2, has worked with some of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry. While she shared the screen with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook in Goblin, she was last seen opposite Lee Min-ho in The King: Eternal Monarch. During the promotions of the K-drama, Lee Min-ho had admitted he was eager to work with the actor.

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered in the summer of 2020. The show not only marked Kim Go-eun's return to the small screen three years after her hit show Goblin but it also marked her maiden project with Lee Min-ho. During an interview, Lee Min-ho had gushed about the actor, revealing that he admired the attitude and mindset with which she works.

"I personally admire theattitude and mindset she brings to her job, and also in the face of danger she really brings that mindset and mentality and really gets in between or intervenes on the scene. And I think that takes a lot of courage. So that’s what I would say I admire most about her character," Lee Min-ho said, speaking with Annyeong Oppa, a Philippines website.

"I knew that I always wanted to have the chance to work with her on screen because I saw her play out many different characters in various works in the past so I was very happy to work with her and onset she really has a variety of charms. Sometimes she will be like an older sister to me but sometimes she can be my younger sister," he added.

During an interview with E-news Exclusive, as reported by Soompi, Lee Min-ho reinitiated that he was eager to work with Kim Go-eun. "I was very happy because she’s the actress that I most wanted to work with out of our peers," he said.

Since The King: Eternal Monarch, Kim Go-eun has appeared in a short film titled Untact. She is currently appearing in a variety show called Sea of Hope. The show also stars her Goblin co-star Lee Dong-wook, SHINee’s Onew, Lee Ji-ah, Yoon Jong-shin, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun.

Kim Go-eun is also shooting for her first K-drama since The King: Eternal Monarch. The show is called Yumi's Cells. The actor recently shared pictures of the coffee trucks she received on the sets of the show from her international fans and her friends.

Also read: Lee Min-ho wanders in Canadian streets while The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun stuns in new pic

Lee Min-ho recently celebrated his birthday and shared pictures of the numerous gifts he recieved from his fans. As for work, Lee Min-ho will next appear in Pachinko, an adaptation of a book of the same name penned by Min Jin-lee.

