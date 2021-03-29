Happy Holi: Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar dial up the romance as they celebrate festival of colours

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife-to-be, television actor Disha Parmar, rang in Holi 2021 with a splash of colours and a touch of romance. He took to Instagram to share the pictures from their low-key celebrations and urged fans to ‘stay home and stay safe’.

In the first photo, Rahul and Disha could be seen in an embrace, gazing lovingly at each other. The second image had her showing her palm to the camera, as he leaned in to kiss her. In the third, they once again looked into each other’s eyes, while in the fourth, they were seen clicking a selfie together. The final picture was a solo image of Rahul.

“Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! 🌈🎉 Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!” he wrote in his caption. She shared the same pictures on her own Instagram page.

Rahul and Disha are set to tie the knot sometime this year. He proposed to her on her birthday, while he was still in the Bigg Boss house. She came on the show for Valentine’s Day-special episode and responded to his proposal.

Also see | Holi 2021: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dance the night away to Hookah Bar, Shaitan Ka Saala with Bhediya team. Watch

While Rahul knew Disha for two years before entering Bigg Boss 14, it was only on the show that he realised his feelings for her. He went down on one knee, took out a ring, and asked her to marry him.

Rahul, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale, returned to the show on popular demand. He put up a strong fight to emerge as the runner-up, with Rubina Dilaik winning the trophy.

After Rahul returned home, Disha put up a post on Instagram, saying, “My 🏆 is Home! @rahulvaidyarkv.” She was also a part of the celebrations at his house, with his family and friends.