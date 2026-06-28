Harshad Chopda breaks silence on why he did not marry, says he is too available: ‘I have felt emotional deafness’

Harshad Chopda is currently in the Lock Upp sach ya sazaa house, where he is a participant. The actor has rarely opened up about his personal life even after being an actor in Television for over two decades. In the second episode, Harshad grew emotional and opened up about why he never found anyone whom he could spend his life with.

What Harshad said

Harshad Chopda opened up about his personal life in Lock Upp.

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When Shreya Kalra asked Harshad about his personal life and why he did not get married, the actor said, “I had (found someone) and then s*** happened no? I agree that the right person can be your strength and I know this. F*** up is that the right person will come with the risk. I am golden with neutral, I never want to be happy… Absolutely without any complaint I will live my life in neutral.”

He added, “I date but then I get f****d. Bolna kuch hota hain actions kuch aur hote hain (You say something but your actions are different). Log na bohot jyada mean hain (People are very mean). I have felt deafness, emotional deafness. I am saying, saying, saying and the person is not listening and understanding. Aisa lag raha hain ki main baat kar raha hoon baat sunai kyu nahi de raha hain (I am speaking but it is not being heard) The problem is not that I am available, it is that I am too available. Maybe galti meri hi hain (Maybe it is my mistake).”

More about Lock Upp season 2

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{{^usCountry}} During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Riteish noted that despite being in the television industry for more than two decades, fans still know very little about him outside of his work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Riteish noted that despite being in the television industry for more than two decades, fans still know very little about him outside of his work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the question, Harshad spoke about a painful chapter of his life that he had never shared publicly before. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the question, Harshad spoke about a painful chapter of his life that he had never shared publicly before. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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