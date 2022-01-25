Harshad Chopda: People think realistic content is easy but drama is tougher

His last acting stint was Bepannah in 2018 and actor Harshad Chopda didn’t mind waiting for the right project for over two years. “I am particular about my work and I had decided to wait for a role that was worth it. I also knew that if my bank balance dipped to a certain limit then I would pick up whatever role came my way to sustain. But thankfully, it didn’t come to that,” says Chopda, who returned to the screen with a romantic drama. The actor, who doesn’t “like to be visible” when not working, reveals that the time between projects is when you work on your skills.

As an entertainer, he feels there’s a huge responsibility, “as content does affect people”. He adds, “I feel content should leave the audience with an impression for a few days if not more. I think any content should leave a positive mark or a positive mindset in people. Like we all have some films which we enjoy watching when we need a bit of cheering or films that put us in a good mood. Sometimes, people go through stuff in their lives and through entertaining content, if we can provide them with a bit of light or hope, then it is worth it.”

Chopda asserts that at times, content boost morale in people too. He explains, “Sab dimaag mein hai. Kuch dekh kar kabhi aisa lagta hai, ki haan main yeh kar sakta hoon. If I feel I have done that then I would feel I have nailed it. I am not against realistic content but I feel, we are living in reality so I need something motivating. In fact, people think realistic is easy but drama is tougher. Life is stranger is than fiction and fiction is inspired from life. We use our experiences in our stories.”

Ask him if he was offered any OTT projects other than TV and he replies, “I think OTT will take a little time to produce a certain kind of content. I am not saying good or bad but I mean content to my liking. I don’t like abusing or sleaze and my idea of content is something that should inspire and motivate people.”

