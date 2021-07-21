Hina Khan remembers her dad in heart-breaking post: 'Not that strong to bear your loss'

Actor Hina Khan penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of her father, saying it's not easy to deal with his demise. Hina's father died earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame star wrote, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

Reacting to Hina Khan's post, several social media users wished her strength. "He is watching over you and making you stronger," actor Nupur Sanon commented.

Singer Stebin Ben called Hina the "strongest" person. "Sending you all healing energies you need and love. Hugs," he wrote.

For the unversed, Hina's father died due to cardiac arrest three months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.