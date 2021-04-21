Hina Khan returns to Mumbai amid news of father's death, Vikas Gupta slams paps for 'insensitivity' in hounding her

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television personality Vikas Gupta has slammed paparazzi who were following actor Hina Khan at the Mumbai airport. Hina, who was shooting for a project in Kashmir, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night, hours after news of her father's death surfaced. No official statement has been released by the family yet. According to reports, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Vikas shared a video of Hina repeatedly requesting the paparazzi to let her go. It shows Hina, masked up and hurrying on her way out, trying her best to avoid the cameras even as they followed her everywhere. She kept repeating, "Please let me go." After she sat in her car, she covered her entire face, and two other people joined her inside the vehicle, with their faces covered as well. However, the cameramen continued to click pictures, almost halting the car.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle."

Many of Hina's industry friends and colleagues offered condolences on Twitter. Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan."

Hiten Tejwani tweeted, "Condolences @eyehinakha." Shardul Pandit wrote, "My heartfelt condolences . May god give you the strength to fight your grief @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan."

Eijaz Khan was among the first ones to post a message. "Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan," he wrote.

Hina shared a close bond with her father and he would often feature in her social media posts. They would appear together in several pictures and videos, much to the delight of her fans.

Hina rose to fame with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before she took part in Bigg Boss season 11. She later starred in a web series and film as well. Last year, Hina was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, to give the new season a jump start. She was joined by former Bigg Boss winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.