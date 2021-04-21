Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hina Khan returns to Mumbai amid news of father's death, Vikas Gupta slams paps for 'insensitivity' in hounding her
tv

Hina Khan returns to Mumbai amid news of father's death, Vikas Gupta slams paps for 'insensitivity' in hounding her

As Hina Khan returned to Mumbai after hearing of her father's death, she was swarmed by the paparazzi at the airport. Vikas Gupta expressed his disappointment with their behaviour.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Hina Khan returned to Mumbai upon hearing the news of her father's death.(Varinder Chawla)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television personality Vikas Gupta has slammed paparazzi who were following actor Hina Khan at the Mumbai airport. Hina, who was shooting for a project in Kashmir, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night, hours after news of her father's death surfaced. No official statement has been released by the family yet. According to reports, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Vikas shared a video of Hina repeatedly requesting the paparazzi to let her go. It shows Hina, masked up and hurrying on her way out, trying her best to avoid the cameras even as they followed her everywhere. She kept repeating, "Please let me go." After she sat in her car, she covered her entire face, and two other people joined her inside the vehicle, with their faces covered as well. However, the cameramen continued to click pictures, almost halting the car.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Exclusive: Shivaji Satam on the viral 'Kuch toh gadbad hai', CID memes and more

Aamna wishes hubby on birthday: 'Thanks for being the best friend I never had'

Urvashi Dholakia says her sons, family want her to get married again

Sidharth jumps to Shehnaaz's defence on the quality of her phone
A screenshot of Vikas' tweet.

Many of Hina's industry friends and colleagues offered condolences on Twitter. Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan."

Hiten Tejwani tweeted, "Condolences @eyehinakha." Shardul Pandit wrote, "My heartfelt condolences . May god give you the strength to fight your grief @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan."

Eijaz Khan was among the first ones to post a message. "Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan," he wrote.

Hina shared a close bond with her father and he would often feature in her social media posts. They would appear together in several pictures and videos, much to the delight of her fans.

Also read: Suhana Khan shares a peek into her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. See pic

Hina rose to fame with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before she took part in Bigg Boss season 11. She later starred in a web series and film as well. Last year, Hina was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, to give the new season a jump start. She was joined by former Bigg Boss winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan nikki tamboli

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a peek into her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. See photo

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi recites poem on empathy amid the pandemic: 'The ambulances make me scared'

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP