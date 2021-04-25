Hina Khan shares note on her father's death, thanks fans for 'support and love'

Actor Hina Khan, who lost her father recently, has shared a statement regarding her loss and thanked fans for their concern during the tough times. Hina returned to Mumbai earlier this week after her father died.

Hina wrote in a note that she shared on Instagram Stories, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN."

A screenshot of Hina's post.

The Naagin star shared a close bond with her father and many of her Instagram posts featured him. The father-daughter duo would appear together in several pictures and fun videos, much to the delight of her fans.

Hina was shooting for a project in Kashmir when she had to suddenly return home. After she returned to Mumbai, many of her industry friends offered condolences on Twitter. Nikki Tamboli tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan."

Hina became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before she took part in Bigg Boss season 11. She later worked in a web series and film as well. Last year, Hina appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, and was joined by former Bigg Boss winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.