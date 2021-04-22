Gauahar Khan shuts down troll who asked why she didn't condole Hina Khan's father's death: 'This makes me angry'

Actor Gauahar Khan shut down a troll who asked during an Instagram live session on Thursday why she hadn't posted a condolence message for Hina Khan, whose father died recently. Gauahar said that her relationship with Hina doesn't need the public's validation.

Asked by the troll why she hadn't made a public comment, she said, "Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level."

She continued, "What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don't have to prove it to the 'janta' (public), understand.. This just makes me so angry."

Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, reportedly visited Hina at the hospital the night that her father died. Gauahar was at the receiving end of similar social media attacks after her own father died, earlier this year. People had accused her of being too quick to post regular Instagram updates after his death.

Gauahar and Hina appeared as 'toofani seniors' on Bigg Boss 14. After a two-week stint, both departed the show, which was eventually won by Rubina Dilaik.

