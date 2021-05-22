Hiten Tejwani: Everyone is fed up by now. We all want to go back to our routines but it is easier said that done

The current Covid-19 situation and the lockdown reminds Hiten Tejwani of last year. He says the lockdown last year taught us a lot and so it was easier to slip into the second lockdown this year. “It doesn’t feel any different. We are all waiting for the lockdown to end, so we can get back to work. Everyone is fed up by now. We all want to go back to our routines but it is easier said that done. It will take time. As the number of cases are high, vaccination is the only way out,” says the actor, who has got just one dose yet.

No vaccine for kids is another concern for Tejwani, who is has two 11-year-old kids. He is concerned about their well-being as they have been without peer or social interaction for last 18 months. “It has been too long for them. Maybe they have forgotten how their school looks like (laughs). But I have to say that they have adapted well with online studies and exams. The best part perhaps is that we all have been able to spend quality time together at home. They have a routine of studying, playing etc.,” he states.

His mantra of staying positive in these troubled times and not letting things affect him is to be chilled out. “Every day seems the same. But one can’t do anything about it. We have to hang in there. We try to remain relaxed and happy. After the unlock last year, everyone was hopeful but things took a bad turn with the second wave. Now at least, I think everyone has understood that they have to be vaccinated come what may. Sure, there seems to be a shortage and people are struggling to get slots. Different vaccines are out there and everyone needs to do their own research and get it. Slowly we will know how long antibodies will last,” says Tejwani, who was shooting in Jabalpur, when the second lockdown was announced and he returned to Mumbai.