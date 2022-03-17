Holi 2022: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dilip Joshi, Mugdha Chapekar and other TV actors talk about reel vs real Holi

Smearing colourful gulal, loading the pichkaris and downing glasses of thandai — these are just a few things that one looks forward to every Holi. However, for TV actors, the revelry is not just a one-time affair every year as they get a chance to celebrate on-screen as well. “What’s interesting about celebrating Holi on-screen is that it allows us to share the festive spirit and joy with millions of our followers,” says actor Rohitashv Gour, who shot for the Holi episode for his TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For actor Mohit Kumar this was his first Holi on a set. “It was a very different feeling because I played Holi for the first time on camera. It was a very long ordeal and towards the end, we were all fatigued. But when your co-stars become your family, it gets easier to let loose and celebrate for the reel. Even though we follow a script, it seems authentic and fun,” says Kumar who is currently seen on Sab Satrangi.

While the episodes may look colourful and bright, actor Urvashi Dholakia, who shot for a Holi sequence for Naagin 6 and a Holi special Spy Bahu Rang Barse, says shooting them is not all fun and games. She shares, “It gets very technical, as you’ve to take care of so many things. You have to maintain the continuity and a lot of other technicalities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Mugdha Chapekar, who just filmed the Holi special merger episode of Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya, calls the entire experience “draining”. “Shooting in the sun with all the heavy outfits that we wear, playing with the colours, and performing the dance sequences definitely get tiring,” Chapekar shares.

And for some actors, these episodes can’t match up to the real celebrations. Calling them “staged with glamour and glitz”, Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma shares, “In real life, I still play Holi with my friends. We cannot seem to recreate that masti on screen.”

Chiming in, Dholakia also adds reel Holi can often dampen the magic of the real one. “There’s no comparison (between the reel and real Holi). While playing Holi in real life, you go mad with colours.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another challenge for actors shooting Holi sequences is the struggle of getting rid of the colours after every pack-up. “When shooting, you are not playing Holi per se, it is also a choreographed scene. Sometimes the track goes on for days. It gets irritating to wash the colours off and then put the colours the next day,” says actor Dilip Joshi who has been shooting for Holi for years now on the sets of his satirical daily Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He goes on, “The charm of Holi wears off after playing it on set; it is more than enough for me.”

Nonetheless, these actors do try making the most of their colourful shooting days. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was also a part of the merger episode with Chapekar, opines, “I feel, when one plays Holi on-screen, agar jam ke Holi na khelo toh there’s no point. It should look real and fun.” To which, Chapekar adds, “All the hard work pays off. At the end of the day you feel you’ve done some good work when the audience gets to see the beautiful visuals.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reliving the fun they had on set this year, Gour shares, “It was the most hilarious Holi celebration that I have ever had on a set. After pack-up, we ensured each person on the sets, including co-stars, technicians, spot-boys, costume and makeup team was covered with colours before leaving the set.”

Multiple light-hearted moments and goof-ups behind the scenes also make the entire process enjoyable, feels Kumar “There were many funny moments (during the shoot). My on-screen Dad was in a tub of water, and when he got out of the it, his wig was left floating, while he came out without it. We all laughed so hard,” he recalls.