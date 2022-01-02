Hope 2022 will turn out to be the best year of my career: Puru Chibber

The city of nawabs is turning to be second time lucky for young actor Puru Chibber. The Bhoomi actor’s debut OTT series Love J Action was shot here after the first lockdown and now his next show is too is being shot in Lucknow.

The actor is well pleased with the kind of work coming his way despite the tough pandemic phase. “Industry and audiences have recognised my work and if I have new projects in hand that means ke kuch to accha kiya hoga jiski wajah se yeh kaam mila,” he says.

The youngster has pinned high hopes on the New Year. “After my debut film in 2017, I got my first OTT series during the pandemic and then 2021 turned out to be a very lucky year for me as the show really went down well with the viewers. Then I got this show that is slated for later his month. By the grace of God, 2022 is starting on a good note so I hope it will turn out to be the best year of my career.”

Back-to-back this is his third project as an antagonist. “Yes, after playing hardcore baddie in Bhoomi and a cop with grey shades in my last web show this character again is in a negative zone but he is not a bad guy in head.”

The actor admits that he was a bit skeptical taking up a TV show after Namkaran (2016).

“After I left TV, I did a film and then the web series so television was not on my mind. But then one has to be practical. Our web-show did well and people appreciated my work but it did not translate into offers. However, I did do a couple of ads. Then, Saurabh (Tiwari, director) sir offered me Sab Satrangi and I was all game for it. Best thing about it being was that it was with the same team (...Jackson) and we were getting to shoot the the show in an outdoor location which rarely happens.”

Chibber says he has learnt the lesson of life the hard way. “I have been working since 2010 and have finally realised that the reality is the project that you have in hand rest is empty talks. Bhoomi was a big project and my role was good too but then things didn’t work after that and for nearly two years I was out of work. …Jackson too didn’t yield big results for me but I refused to give up. So, I have decided that I will continue to do my best as it’s eventually destiny that decides. The only consideration for me is that my career graph should go upward irrespective of the medium.”

Being a Delhi-lad, still Chibber found Lucknow-ki-sardi way too much for him. “I shifted to Mumbai in 2005 so now my system is no longer accustomed to extreme temperatures. In 2020 when we shot for our web-series here it was September-October so finally this time I got to enjoy pink winters while in Lucknow,” he adds.