Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / House of the Dragon trailer: HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off teases 'Gods, kings, fire, blood'
tv

House of the Dragon trailer: HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off teases 'Gods, kings, fire, blood'

Published on Oct 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST
HBO dropped the House of the Dragon trailer.
By HT Entertainment Desk

HBO Max on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for House of the Dragon, the spin-off to the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin. The series is set ‘200 years before the fall of the throne’ and the surprise trailer was revealed at WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event.

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood,” says Matt Smith's character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, in a voiceover, as we see glimpses of the sea, fierce battles, and ominous shots of new characters. “Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did,” he finishes, as the one-minute trailer cuts to the logo and title treatment, which bears the Game of Thrones brand and reveals that the show will arrive in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

“Dracarys,” said a tweet from HBO, which reposted the original tweet by HBO Max. House of the Dragon is co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes.

House of the Dragon is just one of several GoT spinoffs in the works. As previously reported, one project in development will focus on The Sea Snake, who HBO described as ‘the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros'. Another spin-off, written by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts, didn’t proceed after the pilot stage.

The cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Other cast members not photographed include Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole. 

Also read: Game of Thrones cast is as disappointed with season 8 as you are and they are saying it openly

The 10-episode first season will air on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
game of thrones house of the dragon george rr martin
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal come close to blows, watch

5

Rani Mukerji returns to work with a smile

KBC 13: Amitabh laughs as Riteish gives a romantic twist to Kaalia's famous line

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra has no problem if Anusha Dandekar enters house
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP